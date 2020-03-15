Report: Tom Brady decision between two teams

It sounds like Tom Brady has only one option if he’s going to leave the New England Patriots.

According to Chris Simms of NBC Sports, the San Francisco 49ers were Brady’s preferred destination, but are not interested in Brady and are sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo. Subsequently, Brady’s choices are either to return to the Patriots or sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This might not be the choice Brady wanted. The Buccaneers are reportedly desperate to sign the quarterback and could give him more money and a bigger say in personnel. However, they have not been close to contention. If Brady wants to win more Super Bowls, the best bet is to do what he’s always done in the past — take a team-friendly deal with the Patriots.

Brady’s market seemed much bigger not long ago, but the quarterback market moves fast. He has an interesting choice ahead of him.