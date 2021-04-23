Raiders open to drafting top QB in first round?

The Las Vegas Raiders have said publicly this offseason that they are very content with Derek Carr as their quarterback, but that does not mean they are ignoring the position entirely heading into next week’s NFL Draft.

The Raiders have done “extensive work” on the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft and have not ruled out taking one, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. They currently have the No. 17 pick, but Rapoport says they are prepared to potentially take action if one of the top QBs slips past No. 10.

It seems like a yearly ritual, but once again, the #Raiders did extensive work on all the top QBs, I’m told. If one slides past No. 10, they could be a team to watch to grab a QB and stash for the future. Doubtful that a QB gets to No. 17, but they will have their homework ready. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 23, 2021

There are five quarterbacks that are considered a part of the top group in this year’s draft class. Trevor Lawrence is going to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Zach Wilson seems like a lock for the New York Jets at No. 2. The San Francisco 49ers will also take a QB third overall, but Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance are all in play there.

After that, the draft becomes a bit more of a mystery. The Atlanta Falcons could take a quarterback at No. 4, but they still have Matt Ryan locked in for at least two more years. The Detroit Lions (7th), Denver Broncos (9th) and New England Patriots (15th) all pick before Las Vegas and could be hoping to take one of the top QBs.

Given what Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said about Carr last month, we doubt the Raiders would trade up for a quarterback. It is also unlikely that one of Fields, Jones or Lance would fall to them at No. 17, but it makes sense that they want to be prepared just in case.