Raiders owner responds to bombshell Tom Brady rumor

The Las Vegas Raiders apparently came close to putting together one of the biggest offseasons in NFL history two years ago, but team owner Mark Davis says he cannot remember that far back.

UFC boss Dana White joined “UFC with the Gronks” on Saturday night during the UFC 278 fight card. White talked about how the Raiders were on the verge of signing both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski before the two joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. White claimed it was “almost a done deal” before former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden blew the whole thing up.

Gronkowski even said “that is exactly what happened” and joked that White is the one who spilled the beans, not the star tight end. Davis was asked about the bombshell story while he was in attendance watching his Las Vegas Aces take on the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA playoffs on Saturday night. He essentially pleaded the Fifth.

“I heard about (White’s comments). That was what — two to three years ago or something? I don’t know, man. Talk to Dana,” Davis said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I remember that Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay. That’s basically what I remember.

“I have no idea. Dana has the stories. I love Dana. He is a great, great promoter. Why would this make me upset? I was busy watching (the Raiders beat Miami 15-13) and the basketball game (Saturday).”

White really had no reason to lie, especially right in front of Gronkowski. The retired tight end would have first-hand knowledge of what transpired before the 2021 season, and he confirmed that what White said was true.

Of course, Davis would be making his own quarterback look bad if he admitted he tried to sign Brady. We already have strong evidence now that Derek Carr was the player to whom Brady was referring when the seven-time Super Bowl MVP infamously insulted an unnamed quarterback last year. You can understand why Davis does not feel comfortable addressing it.