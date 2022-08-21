QB Tom Brady infamously insulted has been revealed

Tom Brady infamously insulted a quarterback during a TV appearance last year, and now we know beyond a shadow of a doubt to whom he was referring.

Last year, Brady was a guest on LeBron James’ HBO talk show “The Shop.” During his appearance, Brady talked about his free agency experience in 2020 that culminated with him signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady was also considering joining the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers before signing with the Bucs.

Regarding his free agency experience, Brady shared how surprised and ticked he was by what happened with one team.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?’” Brady infamously said on the show.

Rumors at the time suggested Brady was talking about the Raiders and Derek Carr. Carr denied being the quarterback to whom Brady was referring. But the facts tell a different story.

On Saturday night, UFC boss Dana White revealed that the Raiders were all set to land both Brady and Rob Gronkowski, but Jon Gruden blocked the deal at the last minute.

This matches up perfectly with Brady saying one team pulled out at the “very end.” And this would confirm that he was shocked the Raiders chose to stick with Carr over him.

None of the other quarterbacks mentioned made sense. This quote never made sense about the Chargers and Justin Herbert. The 49ers were never a realistic possibility for Brady. And there’s no way the Dolphins wouldn’t have taken Brady if they had the chance.

Carr was always the QB who made the most sense in this context, and now we know it for certain.

Sorry, Derek, but the only way to undo this now is to use the quote as motivation and go prove the world wrong. Also, Brady was absolutely justified in his reaction.