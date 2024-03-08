Las Vegas Raiders release veteran QB

The Las Vegas Raiders are rebuilding their quarterback depth chart this offseason, and they have moved on from another veteran at the position.

Brian Hoyer was informed on Friday that he is being released by the Raiders, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Hoyer signed with Las Vegas last offseason. He had previously worked with former Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels when McDaniels was the offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots.

Hoyer appeared in three games last season and made one start after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a back injury. He went 17/32 for 129 yards, no touchdowns and 2 interceptions in a Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears. Hoyer was benched in that game for rookie Aidan O’Connell, who went on to start for Las Vegas the rest of the season.

The 38-year-old Hoyer has played for nine different teams across 15 NFL seasons. His experience in a variety of offenses coupled with the fact that he has started 41 games in his career has kept him employed. It would not be a surprise if that continues heading into 2024.

The Raiders also cut Garoppolo earlier this offseason. They will likely bring in a veteran quarterback at some point, and one big-name player could wind up on their radar.