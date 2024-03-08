 Skip to main content
Report: Russell Wilson being advised to sign with 1 AFC team

March 8, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Russell Wilson in practice gear

Jun 13, 2022; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during mini camp drills at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson may have an opportunity to sign with one of the Denver Broncos’ rivals this offseason, and there are people in his camp who reportedly feel he should take it.

According to Cecil Lammey of DenverSports.com, Wilson is being advised by those close to him to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. The veteran quarterback is said to be open to the move.

The question is whether the Raiders would want Wilson. Jimmy Garoppolo is now out of the picture, but Aidan O’Connell played well in spurts after Antonio Pierce took over as interim head coach last season. Pierce may opt for familiarity now that he is the full-time coach in Las Vegas, though O’Connell could probably benefit from more time on the bench.

Wilson is still owed $39 million in guaranteed money from the Broncos. That is why he is reportedly willing to give his next team a massive discount. You can see why that would appeal to the Raiders or any other team that feels they are a quarterback away from playoff contention.

While Wilson has repeatedly been linked to one other AFC team, the Raiders should be higher on his list. They finished 8-9 last season even after firing their head coach and general manager early in the season. Las Vegas also has one of the NFL’s best wide receivers in Davante Adams.

Article Tags

Las Vegas RaidersRussell Wilson
