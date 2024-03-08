Report: Russell Wilson being advised to sign with 1 AFC team

Russell Wilson may have an opportunity to sign with one of the Denver Broncos’ rivals this offseason, and there are people in his camp who reportedly feel he should take it.

According to Cecil Lammey of DenverSports.com, Wilson is being advised by those close to him to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. The veteran quarterback is said to be open to the move.

I'm told Russell Wilson is open to signing with the #Raiders – and he's being advised to do so by those close to him. #Broncos could be facing their former quarterback 2X per year. @DenverSportsCom — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) March 8, 2024

The question is whether the Raiders would want Wilson. Jimmy Garoppolo is now out of the picture, but Aidan O’Connell played well in spurts after Antonio Pierce took over as interim head coach last season. Pierce may opt for familiarity now that he is the full-time coach in Las Vegas, though O’Connell could probably benefit from more time on the bench.

Wilson is still owed $39 million in guaranteed money from the Broncos. That is why he is reportedly willing to give his next team a massive discount. You can see why that would appeal to the Raiders or any other team that feels they are a quarterback away from playoff contention.

While Wilson has repeatedly been linked to one other AFC team, the Raiders should be higher on his list. They finished 8-9 last season even after firing their head coach and general manager early in the season. Las Vegas also has one of the NFL’s best wide receivers in Davante Adams.