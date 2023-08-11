Raiders sign ex-postseason hero RB

The Las Vegas Raiders have added some running back depth amid as they await the return of Josh Jacobs.

Damien Williams has agreed to a deal with the Raiders, according to the veteran’s agent.

Congrats to Damien Williams on signing with the @Raiders. Time for #DameDash to tear 'em up. — Ian Greengross (@iangreengross) August 11, 2023

Williams, 31, signed a 1-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons last offseason. He suffered a rib injury during the first game of the year and was placed on injured reserve. The Falcons released him in December.

Williams had his best season when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019. He appeared in 11 games during the regular season that year and had 711 yards from scrimmage and 7 total touchdowns.

Williams then played a huge role in the 2019 playoffs. He had 290 total scrimmage yards and 6 touchdowns in Kansas City’s three postseason games. Williams rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and had 4 catches for 29 yards and another score in the Chiefs’ 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Jacobs is still holding out after the Raiders used the franchise tag on him. There has been some talk recently that the two sides could be headed for a divorce.