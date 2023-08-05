Report: 2 teams ready to pursue Josh Jacobs if Raiders rescind franchise tag

Would the Las Vegas Raiders really consider rescinding the franchise tag and allowing running back Josh Jacobs to become a free agent? It may be an option, but two teams are ready to take advantage if they do.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos are among the teams ready to move if Jacobs hits the open market, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. The Raiders are said to be keeping the option on the table, though it is not seen as the likely outcome.

Jacobs and the Raiders are currently at an impasse after failing to agree to a long-term contract before the deadline for franchise tagged players to do so. For the moment, Jacobs is locked on the $10.1 million tag, which he is not interested in playing on.

There have been some indications that the Raiders might try to negotiate a one-year pact with Jacobs. Whether the running back would be interested in that remains to be seen, but it is surely a better outcome for the organization than risking him moving to a division rival for nothing.

The 25-year-old Jacobs was the NFL’s leading rusher in 2022, racking up 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns.