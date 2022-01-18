Report: Raiders staff unhappy with team’s handling of GM change

The Las Vegas Raiders’ handling of former GM Mike Mayock has alienated some within the organization, according to a report.

Members of the Raiders organization, including coaches and scouts, have been working as usual on offseason duties, including scouting for free agency and the draft. Those doing so were not aware that the team had already made the decision to fire Mayock and search for a replacement, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

Raiders sent out GM & HC interview requests as their scouts/coaches/execs worked on all-star game prep & free agency not knowing team already decided to fire Mike Mayock + started looking for his replacement. People in that building are not happy with how team did business. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 17, 2022

If there is an issue, it is the abruptness of the change and what it could mean for the future of staffers. A new GM might not want to retain everyone currently working, or may want to go an entirely different direction in terms of the types of players they want to pursue.

On the other hand, Mayock’s firing does not exactly come as a surprise, as he was Jon Gruden’s choice for the job. With Gruden gone and owner Mark Davis clearly leaning toward hiring a new coach, there was no way Mayock’s position could have been viewed as secure. The fact that the Raiders reached out to GM candidates before officially firing Mayock isn’t a great look, but nobody should have been blindsided by this.

Internally, there definitely appears to be some frustration with how the Raiders are being run. Fair or not, Davis might have some cleaning up to do once the overhaul is complete.