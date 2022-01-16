 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 16, 2022

Report: Raiders leaving coaches in limbo over Rich Bisaccia’s status

January 16, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Rich Bisaccia on the sidelines

Rich Bisaccia made a strong case for keeping the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coaching job after leading the team to the postseason, but it is unclear if he will get a fair shot. Apparently there are many with the organization who know about as much as the general public about the situation.

Michael Silver of NFL.com reports that Bisaccia and his assistants had been told nothing about their futures as of Sunday, which was the day after the Raiders’ playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The sense is that Derek Carr and other players want Bisaccia to stay, but owner Mark Davis could pursue a flashier option.

Silver added that the decision the Raiders make could impact Carr’s future with the team. The quarterback has two years remaining on his current deal. General manager Mike Mayock’s future is also in question, though a recent report made it seem like he is as good as gone.

Bisaccia took over the Raiders in October after Jon Gruden’s leaked email scandal and abrupt resignation. He led Las Vegas to a 7-5 record and a playoff amid difficult and unusual circumstances.

Despite that, the Raiders appear to be leaning toward not hiring Bisaccia for the permanent head coach job. They could wind up targeting a much bigger name.

Photo: Dec 5, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia reacts against the Washington Football Team in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus