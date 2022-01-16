Report: Raiders leaving coaches in limbo over Rich Bisaccia’s status

Rich Bisaccia made a strong case for keeping the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coaching job after leading the team to the postseason, but it is unclear if he will get a fair shot. Apparently there are many with the organization who know about as much as the general public about the situation.

Michael Silver of NFL.com reports that Bisaccia and his assistants had been told nothing about their futures as of Sunday, which was the day after the Raiders’ playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The sense is that Derek Carr and other players want Bisaccia to stay, but owner Mark Davis could pursue a flashier option.

THREAD (for @BallySports): 1) A day after their playoff defeat in Cincinnati, @Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia and his assistants have been told nothing about their status. It's unclear whether Bisaccia will be seriously considered by owner Mark Davis for a permanent gig… — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 16, 2022

3) Star QB Derek Carr and other players have publicly aligned behind Bisaccia to get the gig. There's a sense that Davis may be eyeing glitzier options. Before hiring Bisaccia, or any non-minority candidate, the Raiders would have to comply with the Rooney Rule… — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 16, 2022

Silver added that the decision the Raiders make could impact Carr’s future with the team. The quarterback has two years remaining on his current deal. General manager Mike Mayock’s future is also in question, though a recent report made it seem like he is as good as gone.

Bisaccia took over the Raiders in October after Jon Gruden’s leaked email scandal and abrupt resignation. He led Las Vegas to a 7-5 record and a playoff amid difficult and unusual circumstances.

Despite that, the Raiders appear to be leaning toward not hiring Bisaccia for the permanent head coach job. They could wind up targeting a much bigger name.

Photo: Dec 5, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia reacts against the Washington Football Team in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports