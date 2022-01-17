 Skip to main content
Jim Harbaugh listed as gambling favorite for 1 NFL head coach job

January 17, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Jim Harbaugh in a Michigan hat

There have been numerous reports that Jim Harbaugh could leave Michigan to return to the NFL this offseason, and some oddsmakers appear to believe it is going to happen.

According to the latest odds from SportsBetting.ag, Harbaugh is the favorite to be named the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Harbaugh’s 2-to-1 odds are slightly better than interim head coach Rich Bisaccia’s 5-to-2.

It’s also interesting that Mike Tomlin is fairly high on the list at 7-to-1, as there has been no indication that he is thinking about leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bisaccia took over the Raiders in October after Jon Gruden’s leaked email scandal and abrupt resignation. He led the team to a 7-5 record and a postseason berth. Derek Carr and other players have reportedly rallied for Bisaccia to get the permanent head coaching job, but Raiders owner Mark Davis may be looking to make a bigger splash.

Harbaugh just completed his seventh season at Michigan. He led the Wolverines to a 12-2 record that included a win over rival Ohio State and a College Football Playoff appearance. While he seems happy at Michigan, there is one reported reason Harbaugh may want to want to return to the NFL.

Photo: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

