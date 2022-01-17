Jim Harbaugh listed as gambling favorite for 1 NFL head coach job

There have been numerous reports that Jim Harbaugh could leave Michigan to return to the NFL this offseason, and some oddsmakers appear to believe it is going to happen.

According to the latest odds from SportsBetting.ag, Harbaugh is the favorite to be named the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Harbaugh’s 2-to-1 odds are slightly better than interim head coach Rich Bisaccia’s 5-to-2.

#Raiders coach odds per @SportsBettingAG:

Jim Harbaugh 2-1

Bisaccia 5-2

Doug Pederson 5-1

Mike Tomlin 7-1

Dabo Swinney 8-1

Byron Leftwich 10-1

David Shaw 10-1

Eric Bieniemy 10-1

Sean Payton 10-1

Todd Bowles 10-1

Brian Daboll 14-1

Joe Brady 16-1

Nathaniel Hackett 20-1

Lane! 100-1 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) January 17, 2022

It’s also interesting that Mike Tomlin is fairly high on the list at 7-to-1, as there has been no indication that he is thinking about leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bisaccia took over the Raiders in October after Jon Gruden’s leaked email scandal and abrupt resignation. He led the team to a 7-5 record and a postseason berth. Derek Carr and other players have reportedly rallied for Bisaccia to get the permanent head coaching job, but Raiders owner Mark Davis may be looking to make a bigger splash.

Harbaugh just completed his seventh season at Michigan. He led the Wolverines to a 12-2 record that included a win over rival Ohio State and a College Football Playoff appearance. While he seems happy at Michigan, there is one reported reason Harbaugh may want to want to return to the NFL.

H/T The Spun

Photo: Aug 31, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh before the game against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports