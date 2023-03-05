AFC team could try to trade for Mac Jones?

The New England Patriots have given no indication that they plan to give up on Mac Jones, but one rival team may inquire about trading for the young quarterback, anyway.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, there has been some chatter around the NFL that the Las Vegas Raiders could explore the possibility of making a trade for Jones.

Graziano noted that the Raiders are aiming much higher with Plan A, which appears to be Aaron Rodgers.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was the offensive coordinator in New England during Jones’ impressive rookie season two years ago. McDaniels has hinted in the past that he believes he can develop any quarterback into a successful NFL starter, and he likely felt that way about Jones when he coached the former Alabama star.

The Patriots may not even entertain the idea, however. Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston recently said on “The Rich Eisen Show” that team owner Robert Kraft would never hear of trading Jones.

Jones will make just $4.2 million next season, which leaves the Patriots in a strong position to spend money to improve elsewhere. Unless they are blown away by an offer, they have no reason to give up on Jones, especially now that they have brought in a proven offensive coordinator.

