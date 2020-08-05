 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 5, 2020

Raiders tricked players into thinking Jon Gruden had coronavirus to send message

August 5, 2020
by Grey Papke

The Las Vegas Raiders’ coaching staff had a unique way of sending a message to players about treating the coronavirus seriously.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Raiders recently held a Zoom meeting that was supposed to be led by coach Jon Gruden. When players logged on, they were instead met by special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who told the players that Gruden was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Gruden was not sick or hospitalized, but it was an attempt by Raiders coaches to send the message that anyone could contract the virus and thus needed to be very vigilant during training camp and beyond. According to Garafolo, it actually did resonate with players.

This happened even before Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson tested positive for COVID-19, which probably only drove the point home further.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus