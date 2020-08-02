Doug Pederson tests positive for the coronavirus, is asymptomatic

Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Philadelphia Eagles head coach called a previously unscheduled team meeting on Sunday to share the news with his team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Pederson shared the news after receiving his second positive test for the virus. The good news is he is asymptomatic and feeling fine, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus.

Pederson is believed to have contracted the virus outside the team facility. One staffer who was in contact with the head coach reportedly has been sent home.

The 52-year-old former quarterback has been the Eagles’ head coach since 2016. He has gone 38-26 in four seasons, including the Super Bowl win in the 2017 season.