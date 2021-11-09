Rams, Chiefs could have interest in receiver waived by Titans

There is one wide receiver who just cleared waivers who everyone was talking about. But there is another receiver on waivers who could attract some interest as well.

Josh Reynolds signed with the Tennessee Titans prior to their addition of Julio Jones. That means his role with the team has been much smaller than he expected when he chose them. His playing time has been reduced to the point that he asked the team to let him go, which they did this week.

Reynolds was placed on waivers by the Titans Tuesday, meaning teams will be able to claim him for $500,000.

WR Josh Reynolds asked for, and was granted, his release from the #Titans today, source says. He signed as a free agent this offseason before they traded for Julio Jones. Reynolds, 26, heads to waivers, where claiming teams will owe him only $500k the rest of the way. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 9, 2021

Reynolds had just 10 catches for 90 in five games with Tennessee this season. However, he had 52 catches for 618 yards and two touchdowns with the Rams last season.

Reynolds spent four seasons with the Rams from 2017-2020. A return to the Rams might make a lot of sense. The Chiefs could also be a possibility for Reynolds considering they pursued him before he chose to sign with Tennessee in free agency.

Photo: Tennessee Titans wide receiver Josh Reynolds (18) runs through drills during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC