Report: Odell Beckham Jr has sights set on one team

Odell Beckham Jr. was officially waived by the Cleveland Browns on Monday, and teams now have until Tuesday afternoon to place a claim for the star wide receiver. If Beckham clears waivers and becomes a free agent, he may set his sights on one team.

ESPN’s Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday that Beckham has made the Green Bay Packers a priority should he clear waivers.

The interest would have to be mutual, of course. Green Bay is off to a 7-2 start, and they would probably be 8-1 had Aaron Rodgers not tested positive for COVID-19. The Packers already have one of the best wide receivers in the game in Davante Adams, and they may not want to bring in a big personality like Beckham at this point in the season.

There have also been several reports about Beckham’s preferences. Sources told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk that Beckham wants to sign with a different NFC team.

Baker Mayfield had some issues with Beckham on the field. It’s probably best for Beckham to play with an older, more established quarterback. Rodgers would certainly fit that description, but the Packers may not want to mess with their chemistry given how good they have looked.

Photo: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returns to MetLife Stadium for the first time since he was traded by the New York Giants. The New York Jets lose to the Cleveland Browns, 23-3, in NFL Week 2 on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford. Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com, North Jersey Record via Imagn Content Services, LLC