Rams star has funny reaction to Bobby Wagner decision

March 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Bobby Wagner in uniform

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) walks to the locker room following a 13-10 loss against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

After just one season with the Los Angeles Rams, linebacker Bobby Wagner is on his way back to Seattle, much to the chagrin of one Rams player.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who had celebrated the prospect of no longer having to face Wagner a year ago, tweeted a funny reaction to the linebacker’s decision. Kupp retweeted his previous tweet that he sent when Wagner joined the Rams, but added a new comment: “WELP!”

Wagner decided Saturday to sign a one-year contract with the Seahawks, where he started his career. That will once again mean the Rams have to face him twice a year, much to Kupp’s chagrin.

Wagner was good for the Rams in his sole season there, tallying 140 total tackles and six sacks. If the team still saw itself as a contender, he might still be in Los Angeles, but things have quickly changed.

