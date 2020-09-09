Report: Rams trying to sign Cooper Kupp to contract extension

The Los Angeles Rams are working to complete another big contract extension before the season starts.

According to Steve Wyche of NFL Network, the Rams are working on an extension with wide receiver Cooper Kupp. There is, however, “a lot of work” to get it finished before the season opener.

The @RamsNFL are working on an extension for WR @CooperKupp. The hope is to get it done before the opener but I am told there is a lot of work to be done for that to happen. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) September 9, 2020

Kupp has consistently been one of the Rams’ most valuable receivers and a favorite target of Jared Goff. The 27-year-old is coming off his first 1,000-yard season, having put up 1,161 yards while catching ten touchdowns in 2019. He’s about to enter the final season of his rookie deal.

The Rams have already handed out one huge contract this week. We’ll see if they can make it two, because they’d love to keep Kupp long-term.