Ex-Rams WR signs with divisional rival in free agency

Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeMarcus Robinson has a new team, and he’s staying within the NFC West.

Robinson is signing a 2-year, $9.5 million deal with the 49ers that includes $6 million guaranteed. Robinson is a typical No. 3 receiver, and the 49ers already have three receivers in Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall. The addition of Robinson signals an Aiyuk trade may be coming.

San Francisco is turning over its roster this offseason. They traded Deebo Samuel to Washington. They cut Kyle Juszczyk, Leonard Floyd, Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins. Then in free agency, they lost Dre Greenlaw, Charvarius Ward, Talanoa Hufanga, Aaron Banks, Jaylon Moore, Elijah Mitchell and Josh Dobbs.

Robinson is a nice addition, but he’s unlikely to be a fourth receiving option. He had 31 catches for 505 yards and a career-high 7 touchdowns last season with the Rams.

Robinson, 30, has one of the most impressive streaks in the NFL going. He has made the playoffs every year he has been in the NFL, which dates back to 2016 with Kansas City. He played with the Chiefs from 2016-2021, the Ravens in 2022, and he spent the last two years with the Rams.

It would be a real shame for Robinson’s streak to end in 2025. We know the Niners want to keep it going.