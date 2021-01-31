 Skip to main content
Rams reportedly could extend Matthew Stafford contract

January 31, 2021
by Grey Papke

Matthew Stafford

One of the big perks of trading for Matthew Stafford is that the quarterback has a very reasonable two-year, $43 million contract. That, however, does not mean the Los Angeles Rams won’t look to rework it.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reported Saturday that the Rams could try to add an extra year to Stafford’s contract in order to provide themselves with a modest bit of cap relief. However, this is not seen as absolutely necessary.

Pro Football Network’s AJ Schulte pointed out that the Rams could open up a decent bit of cap space by extending Stafford and restructuring some key contracts as well.

Many were surprised to see the Rams land Stafford due to their complex cap situation, but moving Jared Goff — especially to a willing suitor — made it possible. The Rams still have some cap issues to work through, but they’ve actually managed to put themselves in a decent situation.

