Rams reportedly could extend Matthew Stafford contract

One of the big perks of trading for Matthew Stafford is that the quarterback has a very reasonable two-year, $43 million contract. That, however, does not mean the Los Angeles Rams won’t look to rework it.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reported Saturday that the Rams could try to add an extra year to Stafford’s contract in order to provide themselves with a modest bit of cap relief. However, this is not seen as absolutely necessary.

My understanding is that the Rams could very well look into the possibility of an extension for Stafford in the immediate, because adding an extra year to his current two-year, $43 million will make the contract a little more team-friendly in the short term as they carry weight. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 31, 2021

Pro Football Network’s AJ Schulte pointed out that the Rams could open up a decent bit of cap space by extending Stafford and restructuring some key contracts as well.

Now that it's verified, after doing some math, Rams can knock themselves up into the top-10 in cap space available by restructuring Donald, Ramsey, and then extend Stafford's contract. Will put them at about 21M in available room. — AJ Schulte (@AJDraftScout) January 31, 2021

Many were surprised to see the Rams land Stafford due to their complex cap situation, but moving Jared Goff — especially to a willing suitor — made it possible. The Rams still have some cap issues to work through, but they’ve actually managed to put themselves in a decent situation.

Photo: A Healthier Michigan/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0