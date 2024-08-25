Report: Rams give key player permission to seek trade

The Los Angeles Rams might be on the verge of losing one of their best defensive players.

Inside linebacker Ernest Jones IV is in the final year of his rookie contract and has been seeking an extension. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Rams have given Jones’ agents permission to seek a trade since the two sides have not made progress toward a new deal.

Sources: #Rams have granted linebacker Ernest Jones IV and his agents permission to seek a trade. Jones, a 2025 free agent, is L.A.’s defensive play caller with 145 tackles and 4.5 sacks last year. Sides discussed an extension, but with no progress, Rams open to trade. pic.twitter.com/QaMkuDj0Ko — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 25, 2024

Jones, a 2021 third-round pick out of South Carolina, led the Rams with 145 total tackles last year, which was a career high. He also had 4.5 sacks and is L.A.’s defensive playcaller. Jones has been viewed as the leader of the Rams’ defense, especially now that Aaron Donald has retired.

The 24-year-old Jones said last month that he loves playing for the Rams and wants to remain with the team, but he alluded to the “business side” of football and said the situation is not totally in his control.

Jones is set to make $3.1 million in the final year of his rookie deal this season. It is unclear what the Rams would seek in return for him if they do get into trade negotiations.