 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, September 8, 2022

Rams GM shares incredible story about Bobby Wagner signing

September 8, 2022
by Grey Papke
Bobby Wagner in uniform

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) walks to the locker room following a 13-10 loss against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams made a huge splash during the offseason by signing linebacker Bobby Wagner as a free agent. That deal was apparently initiated by Wagner himself in a manner that convinced the organization itself that they were being pranked.

Wagner represented himself in contract negotiations, and reached out to Rams GM Les Snead, along with a number of other executives, to signal his interest in joining the organization. Snead was not even convinced that the message was real.

“I think he signed off as Bwagz, and I’m like, ‘OK, is this real?'” Snead said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

The Rams did their due diligence and found that the message was legitimate, which prompted them to register their interest and ultimately land the star linebacker.

The Rams’ case was probably helped by some in-house recruiting. Still, the linebacker’s unconventional free agent process seems to have worked out well for him.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus