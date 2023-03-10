Rams GM responds to Matthew Stafford trade rumors

If Matthew Stafford is indeed on the trade block, you won’t hear Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead admit it.

Snead held a conference call with the media on Thursday ahead of free agency. During the call, he addressed Stafford’s status and described the quarterback as a team pillar.

“I think we’ll definitely rely on Matthew, he’s definitely one of our pillars,” said Snead. “He’s definitely someone we’re going to rely on, (who) we’re gonna have to rely on as we do remodel this.”

Snead said the team would build around Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald. He omitted Jalen Ramsey when discussed the team’s pillars, suggesting the cornerback is a trade candidate.

The rumors about Stafford kicked into high gear earlier in the day after a reporter said the Rams have been calling teams trying to trade Stafford. Stafford is guaranteed $57 million and recovering from a spinal cord injury that ended his season after nine games last year.

The 35-year-old quarterback says he is not retiring. Other teams aren’t interested in adding him given his injury situation and contractual obligations, while the Rams seem to realize they are stuck with him and will make the most of things. They have to hope that Stafford returns to the form he displayed in his first season with the team, when they won the Super Bowl.