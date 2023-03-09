Report: NFC team actively trying to trade their star QB

The Los Angeles Rams have created some big salary cap issues for themselves in recent years, and it sounds like they are open to a complete rebuild heading into 2023.

There has been a lot of talk this offseason about the Rams looking to trade star players like Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver Allen Robinson. According to former NFL executive Michael Lombardi, the same is true of Matthew Stafford.

During a Thursday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Lombardi said the Rams have been calling teams and trying to get out from under Stafford’s contract — even if they are not willing to admit it.

“Oh, Matt Stafford is fully available. They would love to trade him,” Lombardi said. “They can’t do it because he’s got $57 million guaranteed (left on his contract). … He’s got $57 million coming to him no matter what. The Rams, what are they gonna do? They’re trying to get out from it. I don’t really want to hear the bulls— that, ‘Oh, we’re not trying to trade him.’ Yes, you are. You’ve called teams. I know this.”

You can hear more from Lombardi below, but beware that the clip contains some profanity.

"I know that the Rams have called teams trying to move Matthew Stafford" @mlombardiNFL #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/44aPLbIP6K — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 9, 2023

Stafford’s $31 million salary for 2024 will become fully guaranteed on March 17. He is also owed another $26 million as a guaranteed option bonus. The only way the Rams can avoid paying that money is if they trade the 35-year-old, and that almost certainly is not going to happen.

The Rams shut Stafford down for the final eight games of the 2022 season after he suffered a neck injury and landed in concussion protocol on two separate occasions. He also dealt with a shoulder injury, and the latest report about his health raised some huge concerns.

Stafford insists he is not going to retire, but it does not sound like the Rams would be devastated if he did.