Rams got away with huge late-game penalty against Bills

The Los Angeles Rams got away with a key penalty late in their game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday.

The Rams were leading 38-35 with just under four minutes remaining and decided to go for it on 4th-and-5 from the Buffalo 35-yard line. Matthew Stafford picked up a huge first down with an 11-yard completion to Tutu Atwell over the middle of the field, but the play should not have counted.

Rams offensive lineman Rob Havenstein clearly committed a false start penalty. He came out of his stance before the ball was snapped, but the referees somehow missed it.

Appears that the Rams got away with a false start that wasn't called on the 4th and 5 play. : FOX pic.twitter.com/kiDWv9TKz5 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 9, 2024

Puka Nacua scored a touchdown three plays later to give the Rams a two-score lead.

It goes without saying that the Bills are going to be furious about that missed call, especially after they see the replay. The Rams should have had 4th-and-10, which would have been a more difficult situation. Instead, they picked up their biggest first down of the game on a play that should have been blown dead.