Report: Rams believe in John Wolford as possible starting quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams’ desire to have a quarterback competition in 2021 has largely been viewed as a signal of disappointment with Jared Goff. It may also be because they simply believe in John Wolford.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Rams coach Sean McVay likes a number of Wolford’s attributes, particularly his mobility. McVay likes Wolford’s ability to find throwing lanes, mentally assess the field, and make plays with his legs. Wolford’s ability to move and avoid pressure is another selling point, as McVay likes that it would require defenses to possibly commit extra rushers to account for the quarterback’s mobility.

In addition, McVay clearly feels that his offense became too reliant on a successful run game, and feels that Wolford could potentially allow the team to diversify its gameplan.

In other words, the Rams clearly think Wolford might have what it takes to be a legitimate starter. It certainly sounds like McVay wants a quarterback that can move, which is not something Goff has consistently shown an ability to do.

Wolford looks set to get a real chance to beat Goff, the former No. 1 overall pick, to the Rams’ starting quarterback job. Based on this, perhaps we shouldn’t be shocked if the former undrafted free agent wins it, too.