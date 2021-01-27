Rams expected to have QB competition with Jared Goff, John Wolford

The Los Angeles Rams signed Jared Goff to a massive contract extension prior to the 2019 season, but the quarterback is suddenly not guaranteed a starting job.

The Rams are expected to hold an open QB competition this offseason between Goff and John Wolford if Goff is not traded, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. L.A. head coach Sean McDermott liked what he saw from Wolford toward the end of the season and in training camp last year.

From NFL Now: #Rams QB Jared Goff has done so many good things in LA – 45 wins since 2017! – while John Wolford impressed during his short window. Expect an open QB competition in camp to help it shake out, I'm told. pic.twitter.com/mPSEuaDiF1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2021

Wolford, an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest, started for the Rams in Week 17 after Goff injured his thumb. The 25-year-old completed 22-of-38 passes with no touchdowns and an interception. He then suffered a frightening injury early in L.A.’s playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks and was replaced by Goff.

While McVay may be impressed with Wolford, this sounds like it is more about Goff’s current status than it is about Wolford. A recent report indicated the relationship between Goff and McVay is strained. The Rams obviously feel Goff should be giving them more after he signed a $134 million contract, so perhaps this is their way of trying to motivate him.