Rams’ Kyren Williams makes big mistake against Eagles

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams made a big mistake during his team’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sunday.

Williams’ Rams were losing 16-15 to the Eagles in the fourth quarter. The Rams had a 2nd-and-10 and gave the ball to Williams for a run up the middle, and he had the ball knocked out of his hands by Jalen Carter. As if that weren’t bad enough, Isaiah Rodgers picked up the ball for the Eagles and returned it 40 yards to the 10.

Philly got the ball down to the Rams’ 1-yard line, but they committed a false start on 4th-and-goal and decided to kick a field goal after getting pushed back to the 6-yard line.

The lost fumble by Williams helped Philly go up 19-15. Then on the Rams’ next possession, Matthew Stafford lost a fumble as well. The Rams were having trouble holding onto the ball in the snowy conditions in Philly.