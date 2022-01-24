Matthew Stafford had great quote about comeback win

The Los Angeles Rams are headed to the NFC Championship Game following a remarkable 30-27 upset of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The win was aided by the impressive play of quarterback Matthew Stafford, whose 44-yard pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp in the final seconds set up the game-winning field goal.

After the game, Stafford was asked about the game-winning drive. And while people out in Kansas City were talking about being the Grim Reaper, Stafford was talking about stealing souls.

"Steal somebody's soul," Matthew Stafford says about leading a game-winning drive. "You get to reach in there and take it from them. That's a whole lot of fun." — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 24, 2022

“Steal somebody’s soul,” Stafford said. “You get to reach in there and take it from them. That’s a whole lot of fun.”

Although “stealing souls” is really more of a euphemism, you can bet Tom Brady and his Bucs teammates felt like they had been soul-snatched after the game. Especially considering the comeback they had mounted, rallying from down 27-3, only to have the wheels fall off.

Brady now heads into an offseason with his future uncertain, while Stafford and the Rams prepare for their third meeting with the San Francisco 49ers this season.

Can Stafford and L.A. steal some more souls in the NFC Championship Game?

Image: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports