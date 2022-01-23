Report: Tom Brady genuinely undecided on playing future

Tom Brady is trying to win his second Super Bowl in as many seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it is possible Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams could be the last time we see the star quarterback in action.

Brady has not told the Bucs whether he will play in 2022, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington. The 44-year-old is planning to take at least a month after the season ends to assess how he feels and discuss his playing future with his family.

Brady is signed through 2022, but he is said to be giving legitimate thought to retirement. There are some who feel he is more likely to call it a career if the Bucs repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Though he is not certain if he wants to play next season, Brady is reportedly very happy in Tampa Bay. Schefter and Darlington note that the Bucs would be “willing to bend over backward to entice Brady to keep playing.” Brady also may feel inclined to return for another season since the Buccaneers have no real contingency plan in place at quarterback.

A recently report claimed there have been internal rumblings with the Bucs about Brady retiring.

Brady obviously has nothing left to prove after he showed he can win a title without Bill Belichick. That said, he seems to genuinely love football and is clearly still capable of playing at a high level. His decision won’t be shocking either way.

