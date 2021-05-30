Report: Seahawks emerge as potential Julio Jones suitor

The Atlanta Falcons are working to find the best trade offer for Julio Jones, and another team has reportedly entered the sweepstakes for the All-Pro wide receiver.

The Seattle Seahawks have had discussions with the Falcons about a potential trade involving Jones, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports. Jones and Russell Wilson have also spoken with one another about the possibility of playing together.

Wilson was openly frustrated with the Seahawks earlier in the offseason, and they have since made some moves that appear to be aimed at addressing the quarterback’s concerns. Obviously, trading for a star receiver like Jones would please Wilson.

It seems inevitable that the Falcons are going to trade Jones. They can save more than $15 million against the salary cap if they unload the 32-year-old after June 1, and they are desperate for cap space. Jones also admitted on live TV earlier this week (perhaps unknowingly) that he wants Atlanta to trade him.

If Jones does wind up in Seattle, we know one Hall of Famer who thinks that might be a bad spot for him.

Photo: Lisa Ferdinando/U.S. Secretary of Defense via CC-BY 2.0