Rams’ new punter is an absolute monster in the weight room

Ethan Evans will be the last line of defense for the Los Angeles Rams on certain special teams plays this season, and he may be all they need.

The Rams selected Evans, a Division II punter from Wingate University, in the seventh round of the NFL Draft. Punters are rarely known for their freakish strength, but Evans is already turning heads in the weight room.

Evans often shares workout videos on Instagram. In one recent one, he deadlifted 770 pounds and made it look fairly easy.

Evans captions most of his videos with a funny hashtag — #puntersarepeopletoo. In a separate clip, he showed himself squatting 605 pounds two times.

Those types of numbers are what we would typically see from a strong defensive lineman.

Evans averaged 45.7 yards per punt last season. That’s not quite as impressive as his 770-pound deadlift, but you can understand why the Rams were intrigued by him. We highly doubt Evans is going to be pushed around if someone rips off a big punt return.