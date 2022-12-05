 Skip to main content
Rams reveal more concerning injury for Matthew Stafford

December 4, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Matthew Stafford in a hat

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford’s injury situation is quickly going from bad to worse.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed after Sunday’s loss to Seattle Seahawks that Stafford has a spinal cord contusion. The veteran quarterback was already placed on injured reserve earlier this week, and now the indication is that Stafford’s injury is season-ending, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Stafford originally suffered a concussion in Week 9 against Tampa Bay, missed one game, and then went back into the concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in Week 11 against New Orleans (video here). He eventually cleared protocol again but was also said to be dealing with a neck strain.

With Sunday’s revelation that Stafford is dealing with an injury to his spine, there is obvious concern not only for his season but for the remainder of his career. Stafford will be 35 in February and is in his 14th NFL season. While he is under contract through at least 2025 (the Rams have a potential out in 2026), the risk may no longer be worth it for Stafford, especially since he already won his first career Super Bowl with the Rams last season.

Los Angeles RamsMatthew Stafford
