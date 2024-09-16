Rams reveal extent of Cooper Kupp’s ankle injury

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, and it sounds like he will be sidelined for multiple weeks.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that Kupp will miss “an extended period of time” and could wind up on injured reserve. McVay added that the injury is not considered season-ending.

Kupp suffered the ankle injury at some point during the first half of L.A.’s 41-10 loss to the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. He was seen limping off the field just before halftime and did not return. There was hope that the Rams might be playing it safe since they were getting blown out, but we now know that the injury is significant.

The 31-year-old Kupp has an extensive injury history. He is one of the most productive receivers in the NFL when healthy, but he has missed numerous games over the past few years.

The Rams have been decimated by injuries in the early part of the season. Pro Bowl wide receiver Puka Nacua left last week’s game with a knee injury and is also expected to miss extended time.