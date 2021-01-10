Rams savage Seahawks, Russell Wilson on Instagram after playoff win

Several Los Angeles Rams players savaged the Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson on Instagram after their 30-20 playoff win on Saturday.

Robert Woods caught a touchdown from Jared Goff in the game and was feeling pretty good in the victory. Afterwards, he posted a photo on Instagram of a sideline catch he made.

Woods included the caption: “Sent them boys to Cancun.”

Several of Woods’ teammates chimed in via the comments.

“Right to Cabo wit they hats & shirts lol,” Jalen Ramsey responded.

“Ciara need hubby at home anyway” Terrell Lewis said, mocking Russell Wilson, whose wife is Ciara.

What’s interesting is that Jared Goff talked about how great it felt to get revenge on Seattle for celebrating in Week 16. And guess what? Here are his teammates rubbing it in after a playoff win. Seattle will be the ones with the motivation next season.