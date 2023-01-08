 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 8, 2023

Report: Rams believe Sean McVay has already made decision about his future

January 8, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Sean McVay on the sideline

Dec 1, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sean McVay’s return to the Los Angeles Rams next season is in question, and some with the team apparently have a feeling about what the coach will do.

FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported in the NFL on FOX pregame show Sunday that many with the Rams believe McVay won’t return to the team.

“Sean McVay, there’s a question mark whether he comes back. I don’t think he’s going to take a long time to make his decision. People inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised if he came back than if he left,” Glazer reported.

McVay is 36 and is completing his sixth season as the head coach of the Rams. The team has been a big disappointment this season, as they’ve gone 5-11, a season after winning the Super Bowl.

There were rumors all last year that McVay was thinking of walking away. Those rumors and reports could come true this offseason.

Article Tags

Los Angeles RamsSean McVay
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus