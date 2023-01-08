Report: Rams believe Sean McVay has already made decision about his future

Sean McVay’s return to the Los Angeles Rams next season is in question, and some with the team apparently have a feeling about what the coach will do.

FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported in the NFL on FOX pregame show Sunday that many with the Rams believe McVay won’t return to the team.

“Sean McVay, there’s a question mark whether he comes back. I don’t think he’s going to take a long time to make his decision. People inside the building, when you talk to them, they’d be more surprised if he came back than if he left,” Glazer reported.

McVay is 36 and is completing his sixth season as the head coach of the Rams. The team has been a big disappointment this season, as they’ve gone 5-11, a season after winning the Super Bowl.

There were rumors all last year that McVay was thinking of walking away. Those rumors and reports could come true this offseason.