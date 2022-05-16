Sean McVay clarifies chatter about early retirement

Around the time his Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI, Sean McVay fueled some rumors about whether he would continue coaching the team long-term. Several months later, he is adding some needed clarification to those statements.

In an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show” last week, McVay was asked how close he actually came to retiring, and said much of the chatter was blown out of proportion.

“If you look at the entirety of what I had said, the question was asked if I was going to be a lifer in coaching,” McVay said. “And then I elaborated on, I don’t know that I see myself doing this until I’m 70 or so because I feel like I’m 36 going on 80 some days. I sure love it, but how long I’ll do it, I don’t know.

“At some point down the line, there’s other interests that you might potentially have. If I was to put a timeline on it, I am nowhere close to not wanting to coach football.”

McVay can certainly back up that last statement. He reportedly turned down huge money to go into broadcasting during the offseason.

If you look back on what McVay said, it’s easy to see what he’s saying in the context he lays out. It’s also easy to read it as him wavering on his coaching future. Now that he’s cleared all that up, it sounds like the Rams can count on having McVay for at least several more seasons.