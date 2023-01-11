Report names Rams’ potential Sean McVay replacement

Sean McVay has not decided if he will return to the Los Angeles Rams as head coach next season or not. However, he is serious about considering his future, and the Rams would be doing themselves a disservice if they did not give any thought to what they might do if McVay does walk.

According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the Rams would likely look to defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to replace McVay if the current coach leaves. Morris, who just finished his second season as Rams defensive coordinator, would have been the choice to succeed McVay last offseason had the coach stepped aside then, and there is no indication the organization’s thinking has changed.

Morris might not be the flashiest name, but he has ample experience. He spent three seasons as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011, and went 4-7 as interim coach of the Atlanta Falcons after Dan Quinn was fired in 2020.

Ultimately, this is entirely up in the air until McVay resolves his future. He has said he will take time away and think things through, with a report indicating that one major factor may weigh heavily on his mind.