Reason Sean McVay wants to leave Rams revealed?

Sean McVay has not committed to returning as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams next season, and that may have more to do with the current state of the team than his rumored interest in television jobs.

There were rumors during the Rams’ Super Bowl run last year that McVay might retire or take a leave to work in TV. He and some other core members of the franchise ultimately received new contracts to return to the team for the 2022 season. Now, with the Rams coming off a 5-12 year, McVay has not exactly denied that he is thinking about stepping down.

Mike Florio of NBC Sports said during “Sunday Night Football” that McVay is contemplating whether he wants to be part of a multi-year rebuild.

“My understanding is it’s not because of burnout and he wants to get into TV,” Florio said. “He won a Super Bowl and now he’s looking at a multi-year rebuild that he just doesn’t want to be a part of.”

The Rams do not have a first-round pick in this year’s draft. They traded a ton of draft capital and put themselves in a bad salary cap situation while going all-in to win a championship, and they accomplished their goal. Rams general manager Les Snead has openly bragged about sacrificing future draft picks for immediate success.

It is possible that McVay never planned to stick around through the rebuild. If he steps down, the concern for the Rams would then be that key members of the team will want out as well. Though, Matthew Stafford does not seem like he has any intention of leaving.