Rams sign head coach Sean McVay, GM Les Snead to extensions

The Los Angeles Rams have made big commitments to two of the most important members of their franchise.

Ahead of their season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, the Rams announced that they have signed head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead to contract extensions. Both are now tied to the team through the 2026 season.

There was talk of McVay potentially retiring after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The 36-year-old had at least one mammoth offer to go into broadcasting. McVay fueled the speculation when he spoke about balancing football with his family life, but he later made it clear that he was not going anywhere.

Snead was named general manager of the Rams in 2012. He hired McVay in 2017. The team has been extremely aggressive in free agency and the trade market, and that paid off with a championship last season. The Rams are smart to reward the excellence.