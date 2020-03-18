pixel 1
Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Rams to sign Leonard Floyd to one-year deal

March 18, 2020
by Grey Papke

The Los Angeles Rams watched linebacker Dante Fowler depart via free agency, but have moved quickly to secure a replacement.

As first reported by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the Rams have agreed to a one-year deal with Leonard Floyd just one day after he was released by the Chicago Bears.

Floyd was the ninth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and had a promising seven sacks in his rookie year. Since then, his numbers have dropped, and he’s become a bit of a disappointment. He was the casualty for a Bears team that made a big move themselves on defense.

Floyd should essentially take Fowler’s spot on defense for the Rams. The former Bear turns 28 in September.


