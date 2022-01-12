Rams lure former Pro Bowler out of retirement for playoffs

The Los Angeles Rams were dealt a significant blow last weekend when starting safety Jordan Fuller suffered a season-ending ankle injury, but they have added a former Pro Bowler to help fill the void.

Eric Weddle has come out of retirement to sign with the Rams for the playoffs. His agent confirmed the news on Wednesday.

Weddle, 37, last played for the Rams in 2019. He announced his retirement from the NFL following that season.

During his prime, Weddle was one of the best safeties in football. He played with the San Diego Chargers and Baltimore Ravens before L.A. and made six Pro Bowls from 2011-2018. Weddle recorded 108 total tackles with the Rams in 2019, which was the fourth-highest mark of his career.

Weddle must have kept in good shape, though he hasn’t played in an actual NFL game in two years. At the very least, he should provide depth and veteran leadership at a time when the Rams lost a key player.

Photo: May 20, 2019; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle (32) during organized team activities at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports