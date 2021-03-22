Rams take risk with WR DeSean Jackson

The Los Angeles Rams are taking a gamble with DeSean Jackson.

The team announced on Sunday that they have agreed to terms with Jackson.

Jackson is a 3-time Pro Bowler and top deep threat, but there is a big issue with him: his lack of availability.

The 34-year-old has only played in eight games over the last two seasons. He has just 23 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns over the last two seasons. Jackson played for Washington from 2014-2016, when Sean McVay was their offensive coordinator. McVay left the following season to become the Rams’ head coach.

The Rams are also taking a risk with how the sizable Jewish population in Los Angeles will receive the addition of Jackson, who expressed anti-Semitic thoughts last year.