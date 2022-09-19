 Skip to main content
Report: NFC rival thinks 49ers are ‘better team’ with Jimmy Garoppolo

September 19, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walks on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers lost their starting quarterback on Sunday when Trey Lance went down with a season-ending injury. While most teams typically take a huge step back when something like that happens, one of the Niners’ upcoming opponents thinks Kyle Shanahan’s team will be even tougher to prepare for now.

According to Steve Wyche of NFL Network, the Los Angeles Rams believe the division rival Niners are now a better team with Garoppolo as their starter.

The Rams, who will face the 49ers in Week 4, probably are not the only team that feels that way. Garoppolo is more experienced than Lance and has led San Francisco to two NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl. The Niners traded up to draft Lance last year and obviously view him as their quarterback of the future, which is why they committed to him heading into 2022. They also brought back Garoppolo on a restructured contract rather than cutting him and saving money. Many took that as a sign that they were not fully sold on Lance just yet.

It is worth noting that one rival coach said during the offseason that he would be thrilled if the 49ers traded Garoppolo. You have to wonder if that was a coach from the Rams. There was also a report that L.A. was prepared to sign Garoppolo if the Rams moved on from the veteran.

None of that matters now. Garoppolo will be San Francisco’s starter for the forseeable future. NFL fans will have to wait to find out if Lance can become a reliable NFL quarterback.

