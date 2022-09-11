Report: 49ers’ rival had plans to sign Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers secured a reliable backup quarterback when they signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a restructured contract. They also kept the veteran away from a division rival.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Rams were planning to sign Garoppolo had the Niners released him. The two sides reportedly “had the makings of a deal” in place.

Schefter notes that the Rams’ interest in Garoppolo did not have a direct impact on San Francisco’s negotiations with the 30-year-old. The 49ers were unaware that the Rams wanted Garoppolo until after they signed Jimmy G. to a new one-year deal that is worth up to $16 million with incentives.

The Rams have been aggressive in acquiring veteran players over the past several seasons. While they have downplayed Matthew Stafford’s elbow ailment, it is possible that the injury may have been a factor in their desire to sign a proven backup like Garoppolo.

Some have wondered if San Francisco’s decision to keep Garoppolo has something to do with their lack of trust in Trey Lance, but Kyle Shanahan insists that is not the case. In any event, the Niners would much rather have Garoppolo riding their bench than that of their biggest division rival.