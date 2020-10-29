 Skip to main content
Thursday, October 29, 2020

Rams using Tua Tagovailoa film from Alabama to prepare for Week 8

October 29, 2020
by Grey Papke

Here’s another example of the changes to the NFL season leading to some unusual preparation methods.

With the Los Angeles Rams preparing to face Tua Tagovailoa for the first time on Sunday, the defense has been watching tape from Alabama to get ready. Part of the reason for that, as explained by coach Sean McVay, is the lack of preseason film that would normally be used in this spot.

In a certain sense, this is an advantage for Tagovailoa. It’s not as if he’s an unknown quantity, but with two NFL passes under his belt, there’s no indication how he will adapt. Obviously, he’s not going to play in the same offense he did in college, but the Rams must work with what they have.

One thing the Rams will know: Tagovailoa is still getting plenty of help from his experienced teammate.

