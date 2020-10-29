Rams using Tua Tagovailoa film from Alabama to prepare for Week 8

Here’s another example of the changes to the NFL season leading to some unusual preparation methods.

With the Los Angeles Rams preparing to face Tua Tagovailoa for the first time on Sunday, the defense has been watching tape from Alabama to get ready. Part of the reason for that, as explained by coach Sean McVay, is the lack of preseason film that would normally be used in this spot.

Aaron Donald says the Rams are watching some Tua Tagovailoa tape from Alabama. Sean McVay points out that normal there’d be some preseason film to breakdown. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 29, 2020

In a certain sense, this is an advantage for Tagovailoa. It’s not as if he’s an unknown quantity, but with two NFL passes under his belt, there’s no indication how he will adapt. Obviously, he’s not going to play in the same offense he did in college, but the Rams must work with what they have.

One thing the Rams will know: Tagovailoa is still getting plenty of help from his experienced teammate.