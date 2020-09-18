Rams’ Twitter account sends funny tweet about Robert Woods contract

The Los Angeles Rams’ Twitter account sent a funny tweet in response to the Robert Woods contract.

The Rams signed Woods to a four-year contract extension on Friday. The news comes a week after the team also extended Jalen Ramsey and Cooper Kupp.

They received questions/jokes about how many players they could extend and sent the following humorous response.

Friendly reminder that we don’t have the answers to your salary cap questions. We just run the social media here. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 18, 2020

Ramsey, who signed for more than $100 million, appreciated the tweet.

Yoo chill lol https://t.co/L0a1jMrjth — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 18, 2020

In addition to the three players who just got long-term deals, Jared Goff, Aaron Donald, Rob Havenstein, Andrew Whitworth, Tyler Higbee, Michael Brockers and Johnny Hekker are also under contract with the Rams for at least a few more seasons. It does make you wonder: who don’t they have under contract long term?