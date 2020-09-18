 Skip to main content
Friday, September 18, 2020

Rams’ Twitter account sends funny tweet about Robert Woods contract

September 18, 2020
by Larry Brown

The Los Angeles Rams’ Twitter account sent a funny tweet in response to the Robert Woods contract.

The Rams signed Woods to a four-year contract extension on Friday. The news comes a week after the team also extended Jalen Ramsey and Cooper Kupp.

They received questions/jokes about how many players they could extend and sent the following humorous response.

Ramsey, who signed for more than $100 million, appreciated the tweet.

In addition to the three players who just got long-term deals, Jared Goff, Aaron Donald, Rob Havenstein, Andrew Whitworth, Tyler Higbee, Michael Brockers and Johnny Hekker are also under contract with the Rams for at least a few more seasons. It does make you wonder: who don’t they have under contract long term?

