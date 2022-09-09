 Skip to main content
Rams had to take unusual step over Odell Beckham Jr. appearance

September 9, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jan 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) reacts before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams welcomed some former players back Thursday as part of their celebration of the team’s Super Bowl title. Nothing about that is unusual, but the organization was forced into an amusing and unusual move to comply with NFL protocol in doing so.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was on hand Thursday as part of the pregame ceremony. Since Beckham is currently a free agent, however, the Rams had to report his appearance to the league as an official visit.

The NFL has specific protocols like this for good reason. Secret visits could certainly provide problems or give certain teams unfair advantages in recruiting players. Considering Beckham was front and center, however, there was little risk of that happening here.

The Rams still want Beckham back, and there have been some hints that it might happen. Whether he returns or not, Thursday’s so-called visit probably will not be a decisive factor.

