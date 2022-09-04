Odell Beckham Jr. sparks mystery with video comments to Cooper Kupp

Odell Beckham Jr. sparked some mystery with comments he made to Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp.

A video posted by Void Media on TikTok during the week showed Beckham video-chatting with Kupp on what appeared to be FaceTime.

“I’mma see you on December 13th,” Beckham said. “I’m watching all your … I’m at your first game though, bro.”

What happens on December 13th? That’s the big mystery.

The Rams play the Raiders on Thursday Dec. 8 in Week 14. They would then have a long week to prepare for a Dec. 19 game against the Packers in Week 15. December 13 is a Tuesday and could be the first day back at the facility for the Rams following Week 14. Rams fans are hoping that is the case and that Beckham is signaling he will return to the Rams that week.

Beckham is still rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl in February. A report in June suggested that Beckham could miss the first two months of the season before being ready to return.

The 29-year-old began last season with the Browns but forced his way out of Cleveland. The Rams acquired him, and he caught five touchdowns in eight regular season games with his new team. Though Beckham remains a free agent, the Rams have been actively trying to re-sign him.

Kupp was a monster with the Rams last season and had 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. Like many of his coaches and teammates, Kupp wants Beckham to return to the Rams.

H/T Barstool Sports