Randy Gregory agrees to contract with NFC playoff team

Free agent pass rusher Randy Gregory has a new landing spot.

Gregory is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced Wednesday. Reports indicated that it was a one-year deal, and financial terms were not immediately available.

We've agreed to terms with OLB @RandyGregory_4 💪 pic.twitter.com/VjWCdjDpHO — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 3, 2024

Confirming the Bucs are signing OSLB Randy Gregory to a one year contract. He’s reunited with George Edwards who coached him in Dallas. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) April 3, 2024

Gregory has a Buccaneers connection, as linebackers coach George Edwards is one of Gregory’s former coaches in Dallas. The pass rusher may have had interest from elsewhere, as he had also been linked to one NFC West team prior to signing with the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers will be aiming to get the 31-year-old Gregory back to his best as they seek reinforcements in their pass rush. Gregory was largely a disappointment with the Denver Broncos but showed signs of life for the San Francisco 49ers last year, collecting 2.5 sacks in 12 games after they acquired him midseason.